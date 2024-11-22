10 convicts in May 9 violent protests sentenced to jail, fined

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activist and supporter of Imran Khan throws back a tear gas shell towards police during a protest, in Quetta on May 9, 2023. — AFP

Ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's "do-or-die" nationwide protest scheduled for November 24, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad awarded jail terms and fines to 10 convicts in a May 9, 2023, riots' case on Friday.

A 15-page detailed verdict was issued by ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, who heard a case related to May 9 protests led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the party founder Imran Khan’s arrest.

A total of 17 accused had been booked in First Information Report (FIR) 24/626.

Out of 17 nominated persons in the FIR, an accused was acquitted, whereas, six of them were declared absconders.

The ATC also issued perpetual non-bailable warrants for the absconders and ordered authorities to produce them before the court when arrested.

The convicts include four Afghan nationals —Daud Khan, Younas Khan, Ehsan Ullah, and Laal Agha— who were residing in different parts of Pakistan.

Six other convicts — Abid Mehmood, Ahsan Ayaz, Shaukat, Naeem Ullah, Zakir Ullah, and Matti Ullah — belong to Islamabad, Bajaur, and Rawalpindi.

The ATC sentenced the convicts to prison under various sections. Those convicts who secured bail were sentenced to one month in prison each and fined Rs1,000 under Section 341.

According to the verdict, each convict was jailed for three months and fined Rs1,000 under Section 186. They were also sentenced to an additional two years in prison and fined Rs20,000 each under Section 353. Additionally, they received a six-month jail term and a Rs3,000 fine each under Section 188.

The judge noted in the ruling that the prosecution failed to prove offences against the aforementioned accused under Sections 382 and 436.

The verdict also stated that the court had been informed of the nominated persons’ association with a political party; however, their affiliation was not mentioned in the complaints, which led to the acquittal of the accused under Sections 382 and 436.

PTI activists and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan gather beside burning water tanker on a blocked road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. — AFP

This verdict came after the ATC declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender (PO) due to his continuous absence from hearings in a case lodged at the I-9 police station over vandalism and violation of Section 144 in the federal capital earlier today.

The Islamabad ATC’s order against Gandapur comes ahead of the PTI's protest in Islamabad which the party described as "final call", set to take place on Sunday despite strict federal government orders against it.

Last week, the federal government released "exclusive" CCTV footage of the May 9, 2023, violent protests, showing the alleged former ruling party's protesters vandalising and torching government and military installations.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who played some video and audio messages of PTI leaders at a press conference in Islamabad, demanded that courts ensure “swift justice” following the “undeniable evidence” against the former ruling party.

The minister promised that all evidence, including CCTV footage, was secure and unalterable.

He emphasised the need for a swift resolution of pending cases to set a precedent and deter such incidents in the future.