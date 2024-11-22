Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take separate paths with new solo projects

In recent months, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been stepping out independently, fueling speculation that the royal couple is "experimenting" with a professional separation.

As the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Winter Games begins, Harry has been making solo appearances in Canada, including launching a program at a school in Vancouver—while Meghan’s absence has raised eyebrows.

Since 2017, the Duchess of Sussex has been a consistent presence at Invictus Games events, often by Harry's side.

However, she was notably absent from the recent Canadian trip, marking a shift in their public engagements.

Earlier this year, Meghan did join Harry in Vancouver for a promotional event, but this new approach suggests a shift in how the couple presents themselves professionally.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to GB News, noting that Harry and Meghan are exploring new strategies for promoting their brand. "This is obviously a new tactic.

Like any brand, the Sussexes want to market themselves in the most effective way," Fitzwilliams explained.

He pointed to previous successful solo engagements, such as their royal tours to Nigeria and Colombia, and suggested that this "experiment" could be part of their ongoing efforts to carve out a unique professional path.

Prince Harry’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary, set to premiere on December 10, will offer viewers an exclusive look into the fast-paced world of polo.