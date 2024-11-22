Miley Cyrus draws parallels between her past romances in 'surprising' update

Miley Cyrus gets candid about her relationship with former husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about her relationship with former husband Liam Hemsworth.

During an exclusive interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 32-year-old singer, who recently received an accolade for being the Disney Legend honour, drew parallels between her romantic relationships.

She told the outlet, “I worked with my dad forever.

“That’s how me and my ex-husband met each other. I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

In addition, she also recalled working with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus on The Last Song, influencing her professional and romantic partnerships since.

The Flowers hitmaker expressed enthusiasm to explore creativity alongside Maxx, who is also a part of the band Lilly.

She said of her ‘hypnotizing and glamourous’ new project, "It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.

"The visual component of this is driving the sound. It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties."

On professional front, Miley was honoured as a Disney Legend at the 2024 Disney Legends ceremony on Sunday, August 11, 2024.