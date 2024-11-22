Andy Cohen sparks reactions after giving major 'Wicked' spoiler

Andy Cohen has recently faced backlash after giving spoilers for the newly released movie Wicked during a live show.

According to Daily Mail, the 56-year-old TV host casually disclosed that his guest, Kristen Chenoweth, made a cameo in the film while hosting his popular show Watch What Happens Live.

This revelation occurred just one day before the movie's world premiere, despite the entire Wicked team keeping Kristen’s cameo a secret.

During the show, Andy asked Kristen about her role in the forthcoming movie, saying "Kristen, everyone is talking about what they saw in the movie. How hard was it keeping it a secret?"

To which, the 56-year-old actress awkwardly replied, "I'm going to plead the fifth."

As Kristen’s cameo went viral, fans took to social media to express their frustration over Andy for spoiling the anticipation just a day before its world premiere.

One X user commented, "#WWHL: not @andy spoiling @KChenoweth being in Wicked. She looked like she wanted that to remain a surprise."

"Yeah... how oblivious is he? Let the opening weekend audience get the surprise first," another fan wrote.

The musical fantasy film is scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024.

The movie features renowned Hollywood figures showcasing their acting skills, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and more.