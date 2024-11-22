Prince Harry releases 'countdown video' as reunion with King Charles looms

Prince Harry surprised fans by releasing a delightful video amid reports of a reunion with King Charles.

The former working royal shared a 'countdown to Canada' video on the official website of Sussex.com.

For the unversed, Harry began his solo trip to Canada by appearing at Toronto’s Grey Cup on November 17.

The Prince promoted the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 by meeting local leaders, veterans’ groups, and key stakeholders.

He visited important locations across Vancouver to raise "awareness and support for the upcoming Games."

At the Grey Cup in Vancouver, Harry "participated in a symbolic jersey pass with Team Canada competitor Wen Nie, handing a special Invictus Games 2025 jersey to BC Lions owner Amar Doman. This moment highlighted the connection between the Games and the power of sport to inspire and unite."

Moreover, the father-of-two visited "Seaforth Armoury, where he engaged with students, veterans, and Invictus Games competitors as part of a school initiative aimed at shifting perceptions of service members and individuals with disabilities."

The Duke made it to the headlines by reconnecting with Indigenous leaders to make them feel included and "deepened his understanding of their perspectives and reinforcing the Games’ themes of inclusivity and mental health."

In the conclusion of the statement, Harry expressed his sincere gratitude to those "who have participated in these vital discussions and initiatives, ensuring the Games continue to be a powerful force for healing and change."

Notably, Harry's video came amid reports that the Duke is eager to mend his relationship with his father King Charles and the royal family.