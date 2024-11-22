Forces eliminate three terrorists in Bannu operation

Pakistan military soldiers stand guard. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that security forces have killed three terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in District Bannu.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said that the IBO took place in the early hours of Friday with not only terrorists or "khwarij" being killed, but two also sustaining injuries.

The ISPR mentioned that the forces recovered weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

The military's media wing added that the sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area, as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The operation comes days after terrorists martyred at least 12 security personnel in a suicide attack in the same Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district of Bannu, the ISPR said, while six terrorists were killed.

The country has been reeling under a spike in terror attacks on security forces and civilians — especially in KP and Balochistan.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90% increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with KP and Balochistan accounting for 97% of fatalities.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out a successful operation in Bannu to eliminate terrorists.

In their separately issued statements, both the president and prime minister lauded the gallantry of the security forces for killing three terrorists and arresting another two in injured condition.

President Zardari reiterated the resolve that the security forces would continue their action till the complete elimination of terrorists.

“We will continue to thwart the evil designs of these enemies of humanity. The government is fully resolved to purge the country of terrorism,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said and vowed to continue the anti-terror fight till the elimination of this scourge.



