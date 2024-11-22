Keke Palmer clarifies Lea Michele's literacy rumours

Keke Palmer discusses about Lea Michele's reading speculations

Keke Palmer has recently clarified rumours about Lea Michele’s inability to read.

Speaking on the November 19 episode of The Toast podcast, the Nope actress said, “I know that she can read, y’all.”

Keke, who starred alongside Lea in Scream Queens, told the host, “I ain’t never seen her reading but I know that she can read. She’s got to.”

However, Keke admitted she never saw Lea reading a book on set.

“That’s crazy why do people do this stuff? I mean don’t nobody see me reading a book on set? Y’all know that girl can read,” stated the 31-year-old.

The Lightyear star continued, “Honestly, y’all if she can’t read, so what?”

“Some people can’t read. [If] she can’t read, momma can’t read,” added Keke.

Earlier, Lea shut down speculations about her reading in an exclusive interview with The New York Times in 2022.

“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day. And then there's a rumour online that I can't read or write? It's sad. It is.”

"I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn't be the case,” she noted.

Interestingly, Keke isn't the first of Lea’s co-stars to share her thoughts on the conspiracy.

Emma Roberts previously appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2023, and responded to a question about Lea's literacy misconception.

The Abandoned actress quipped, “I mean, we have not been in a book club together, but… No.”