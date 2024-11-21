One Direction's last photo resurfaces after reunion at Liam Payne’s funeral

A picture of One Direction as five member group resurfaced after nine years following Payne's funeral

A day after Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson were seen together at Liam Payne’s funeral, a nostalgic photo of the five boys from their One Direction days surfaced on social media.

The snapshot, taken nine years ago, marked the last time the band was photographed as a five-member group before Zayn, 31, left the group in 2015.

Harry, 30, Niall, 31, Louis, 32, Liam, 31, and the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker were last seen together at their final concert in Hong Kong with Zayn.

The Pillowtalk chart topper had quit the band earlier that year during their world tour in March 2015, and since then, the five members have not reunited until now.

Although the iconic boyband's remaining four members briefly reunited in 2022 when Niall, Harry, and Liam attended Louis’ X Factor tribute to his late mother, Zayn was notably absent.

The One Direction reunion at Liam's funeral marked the first time all five members came together in nearly a decade as they paid their respects to Liam, who tragically passed away last month after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires.

While the boys may have met privately in the past, Liam’s funeral was the first public appearance of the group as a whole since their final concert in 2015.