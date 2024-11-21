Hailey Bieber celebrates pre-birthday with friend after concert weekend

Hailey Bieber turns 28 on Friday, November 22nd

Hailey Bieber appears to be surrounded by friends amid her birthday week as she attended a concert with her girl gang on Sunday and then got a pre-birthday surprise by pal Lori Harvey.

The supermodel, who will be turning 28 on Friday, November 22, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 20th, and shared some glimpses of her pre-birthday celebration thrown by Harvey.

The first picture featured a glace plate with fruit, chocolate, and icing which read, “Happy Birthday Hailey.”

The beauty mogul then re-shared a picture posted by Harvey which showed the new-mom resting her head on her hand while eating fruit from the birthday plate.

Bieber appeared relaxed as she smiled in the picture, dressed in an oversized navy jacket and wearing her chic round glasses.

The cosy birthday celebration comes after Bieber enjoyed a fun weekend with Kendall Jenner at Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet tour.

She shared multiple snaps from the night on her Instagram stories including a mirror selfie and a picture of the Grammy-nominated singer opening her show.

“Very short n very sweet @sabrinacarpenter,” read her caption as she posted the songstress on her story.