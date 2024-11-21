Cheryl Cole takes heartfelt vow at Liam Payne’s funeral

Cheryl Cole seems devastated at ex-boyfriend Liam Payne's funeral

Cheryl Cole, who shares a son with late Liam Payne, could barely carry the grief at the mournful funeral procession on Wednesday, November 21st.

The footage captured at the evening showed the Girls Aloud member sharing an embrace with her bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh.

The TV personality, 41, reportedly vowed to assure the seven-year-old Bear remembers his “daddy” forever.

The singer’s friends told Daily Mail, “She has her own grief, but she also has a little boy who won't see his daddy again, and that is just heart-breaking."

This comes after the One Direction star’s friends and family bid him final goodbye in a ceremony held at his hometown on Wednesday, one month after his death due to a fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The funeral was a private gathering and the location was kept a secret until the day of the ceremony.

One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles also reunited for the funeral first time in years since they disbanded.