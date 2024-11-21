Zachary Bryan ditches CMA Awards after break-up scandal

Zachary Bryan decided to ditch the Country Music Awards on Wednesday after he made headlines due to his separation with ex girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia.
The 28-year-old singer was notably absent from the ceremony, despite being nominated for Musical Event of the Year alongside Kacey Musgraves for their duet I Remember Everything.
However, the award was taken home by Ella Langley and Riley Green for You Look Like You Love Me.
Instead, the country music singer opted for a quiet evening at home with his Labrador, Jack Daniels.
He shared a photo on his Instagram story of the two at a rocky beach, enjoying the view while Bryan held his dog’s leash.
The Revival singer has remained quiet since confirming his split from LaPaglia last month.
"Brianna and I have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," he shared on Instagram at the time.
"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her."
The 25-year-old internet personality has since made alleged accusations of emotional abuse against the singer.
Kelsea Ballerini peforms country duet with Noah Kahan at award celebration
Katie Price breaks silence as she denies claims of ninth marriage proposal
Selena Gomez has released two singles in the past year after her 2020 chart-topping album 'Rare'
Jin promotes solo album 'Happy' at 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon
Liam Payne’s ex Cheryl Cole shares emotional embrace with Girls Aloud bandmates
Lady Gaga recently released the track 'Disease' from her upcoming seventh studio album releasing February 2025