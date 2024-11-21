Zachary Bryan ditches CMA Awards after break-up scandal

Zachary Bryan was nominated for Musical Event of the year.

Zachary Bryan decided to ditch the Country Music Awards on Wednesday after he made headlines due to his separation with ex girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia.

The 28-year-old singer was notably absent from the ceremony, despite being nominated for Musical Event of the Year alongside Kacey Musgraves for their duet I Remember Everything.

However, the award was taken home by Ella Langley and Riley Green for You Look Like You Love Me.

Instead, the country music singer opted for a quiet evening at home with his Labrador, Jack Daniels.

Zachary Bryan enjoyed the sunset with his Labrador at the beach.

He shared a photo on his Instagram story of the two at a rocky beach, enjoying the view while Bryan held his dog’s leash.

The Revival singer has remained quiet since confirming his split from LaPaglia last month.

"Brianna and I have broken up with each other and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart," he shared on Instagram at the time.

"She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I’ll always thank her."

The 25-year-old internet personality has since made alleged accusations of emotional abuse against the singer.