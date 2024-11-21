Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams’ show support for Liam Payne’s parents

Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams shared heartfelt messages after Liam Payne's death.

Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams reportedly offered support to Liam Payne’s parents after the two were unable to attend his funeral.

According to The Sun, the duo were among many others who had shared their regards with the former One Direction member's family, as their packed schedule didn’t allow them to say their final goodbyes to the late singer.

Scherzinger and Williams had reached out to the parents with words of comfort and sent them flowers instead, the publication reported.

After Payne’s untimely death, the Rule The World singer took to social media to pay his tribute to his friend.

"You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you," he wrote on Instagram.

"I will miss you my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."

Even Scherzinger mentioned on her Instagram that she had met the Strip That Down singer weeks before his passing.

"Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago," she shared.

Many of the late singer’s close friends were seen paying their respects at the funeral, including his former bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Harry Styles.

The co-creator of the band, Simon Cowell, was also spotted grieving the loss of the star.

Before the funeral, fans all over the world held vigils in honour of the 31-year-old English singer’s memory.