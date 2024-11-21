Govt to 'partially suspend' internet, mobile services due to PTI protest

A mobile user is unable to access the internet in Karachi on February 8, 2024. — Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to partially suspend internet and mobile services in Islamabad along with others areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab in the wake of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) November 24 protest, sources told Geo News on Thursday.



The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority will activate its firewall for mobile internet service from November 22 and the aforesaid services will be suspended from November 23, added the sources.

The development comes as the former ruling party — which has repeatedly called for the release of its incarcerated founder Imran Khan and the return of its mandate which it alleges was stolen in the February 8 polls — has announced holding a protest march in the federal capital this week.

With the party hinting at chances of its protest turning into a sit-in, authorities have already begun gearing up for the demonstrations — which in the recent past have resulted in clashes between the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and PTI workers.

Sources have said that internet and mobile services might be suspended at certain locations at any time which will leave the users unable to download audios and videos from social media applications.

The Punjab government has already announced to deal with the PTI protesters stringently with provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari saying that the demonstrators will be dealt with the same as terrorists.

However, amid reports of talks between the government and the Khan-founded party, the latter has hinted at calling off the protest in case of a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Speaking at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail on Wednesday, PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, while quoting the incarcerated former prime minister, said that there would be celebrations in case of a headway in talks by today.

The lawyer said that the ex-PM was of the view that there was no option left except for protests and was concerned over restrictions faced by the party.

Govt beefs up security

Expecting any deterioration in the law and order situation, the Islamabad administration on Monday announced imposing Section 144 in the federal capital for two months.

A ban has been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

Meanwhile, additional security personnel have also been requisitioned by Punjab and Islamabad police.

Over 10,700 police personnel from across Punjab have been put on standby with the force being provided with tear gas, rubber bullets, and anti-riot gear.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration has also requisitioned 8,000 additional personnel from Punjab, Sindh, and Kashmir.

Furthermore, Rangers and the Frontier Corps (FC) are already deployed in the capital which may be sealed off with shipping containers by Friday (November 22).