PTI founder Imran Khan appears in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: The police on Thursday are set to present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan before an an anti-terrorism court (ATC) seeking the former prime minister's physical remand in a vandalism case.

The case hearing will be conducted at the ATC court established in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where the PTI founder has been incarcerated.

The former premier, the only one to be ousted through a vote of no-confidence in the country's history, has been in jail for more than a year with several cases lodged against him as well as his party leaders and workers.

Khan's latest arrest in the vandalism case, which was lodged against him in September, came hours after he was granted bail in the new Toshakhana case.

The police spokesperson said late Wednesday that a team of investigators of the Rawalpindi police led by SSP Investigation arrived at the Adiala Jail and formally "arrested" the former premier.

An FIR (first information report) was filed at Rawalpindi's New Town police station against Khan in connection with the PTI's protest on September 27.

The case, registered against him over allegations of inciting arson and causing damage to property, was lodged under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and includes relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leaders, including Seemabia Tahir, Amir Mughar and Aliya Hamza, have been booked as co-accused along with the PTI founder.

The FIR mentions that five suspects — Khalil, Imran, Sadaqat, Yaseen, and Tahir — were arrested at the scene. It also claims that a petrol bottle was recovered from the possession of suspect Tahir.

In the FIR, the charges levelled against the suspects are terrorism, attempted murder, vandalism, destroying public and state property, and interference in government operations.

It further alleged that the participants of the PTI rally created unrest, obstructed public access by burning tyres and caused difficulties for citizens. Moreover, the report said that the PTI leaders and activists raised anti-government slogans, hurled stones at the police, and attacked with iron rods during the protest.

Several police vehicles, including that of SP Rawal, were damaged, and one police officer sustained a severe eye injury from glass, said the FIR, adding that the suspects seized government firearms and fired them in the air, causing panic.

Toshakhana case 2.0

Meanwhile, the hearing on the new Toshakhana case — in which the PTI founder has secured bail — will also be conducted today, in which not only Khan but his wife Bushra Bibi will also be presented.

The couple is expected to be indicted in the case today, with the judge warning Bushra to ensure her presence otherwise her bail would be cancelled.

The reference filed by the NAB was related to a jewellery set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family when her husband Khan was the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

The anti-graft watchdog further alleged that during his term as prime minister, Khan and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

The anti-graft watchdog alleged that the former first lady received the jewellery set — comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace a pair of earrings — on her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021. It said the PTI founder and his wife illegally kept the jewellery set.

The reference states that the deputy military secretary briefed the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewellery set, which it mentioned, was not deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewellery company sold the necklace for €300,000 and earrings for €80,000 on May 25, 2018. The information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewellery set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewellery valued at Rs10.50 million back then.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewellery set is approximately Rs35.28 million.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of approximately Rs35.28 million after the jewellery was undervalued.