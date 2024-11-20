Adele's $4K Las Vegas concert ticket prices trigger online backlash

Adele, Hollywood's incredible singer who is known for her powerful voice and unforgettable performances, is right now making waves online because of her Las Vegas concert tickets price.

Fans of the iconic singer are in the state of shock to know that some tickets for her residency are being sold for $4,000, which sparked outrage online.

According to recent report by SeatGeek, the average price of ticket is now $4,849, as the cheapest seats are starting from $2,828.

Many people turned to their Twitter account as they expressed their disappointments, saying that at this insane price, Adele, who is undoubtedly a great singer, should sing directly to them.

Taking to their X account one user wrote, "Adele tickets is $4k??? HELLO FROM THE PARKINGLOOOOOOOTTTTT."

Some of her fans were really upset about steep prices, saying the news is very hard to swallow. However, other crossed their fingers hoping the ticket websites is showing some error.

"Can someone explain to me like I’m 5 why these Adele tickets are still this f**king high and she’s been doing this residency since 2022??????!!!!!!! There are no tickets under $3000 and I’m genuinely confused," commented another user.

A fan humorously said, "Adele tickets $4K DOLLARS ??? baby hello from the other side," replied a third user.

However, during her concert in Munich, Adele shared her plans to fans that she's going on a very long hiatus away from all the spotlight.