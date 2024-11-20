Sabrina Carpenter receives sweet nod from Katy Perry amid Short n' Sweet tour

Sabrina Carpenter receives sweet nod from Katy Perry

Sabrina Carpenter has recently received a sweet nod from her close pal and renowned singer, Katy Perry amid Short n' Sweet Tour concert.

On November 20, the 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from the third show of the Espresso hitmaker's ongoing fifth concert tour in Los Angeles.

In the viral photos, Katy was seen posing alongside Sabrina backstage at the concert.

Meanwhile, in another clip, the Firework hitmaker was seen grooving to her 'favourite' track Lie to Girls, performed by Sabrina during the star-studded musical night.

Katy extended her heartfelt support to the Please Please Please singer by saying, "Soooo @sabrinacarpenter's show was too short but so sweet. Thanks for solidifying my 'Funtie' status with my nieces & for playing my fave song, Lie to Girls."

"It just kills me because it feels like you've read every girl's diary when writing that song," the mother-of-one added.

As Katy's post went viral on social media, several fans flooded the comments section to gush over the two singers.

One fan penned, "I LOVE THE QUEEN AND PRINCESS OF POP."

"The absolute pop collaboration would come out of these two," another well-wisher said.

During the show, Katy was accompanied by renowned Hollywood figures, including Kendall Jenner, Tove Lo, Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, and Devon Lee Carlson.

Miranda Cosgrove, Justine Skye, James Charles, John Mayer, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Rachel Sennott were also spotted at Sabrina's LA concert.