The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rejected the demands of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of its "do-or-die" protest as the former ruling party determined to hold a demonstration "whether the government holds talks or not".

The former ruling party, for months, has been engaged in a political tug-of-war with the ruling coalition — which it alleges came into power via rigged February 8 polls — and has held multiple protests in the federal capital.

In continuation of what PTI calls "a struggle", incarcerated party founder Imran Khan, last week, called for "final" nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the judiciary-centric 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Following the announcement, the authorities have started taking measures to counter the potential demonstration, with Islamabad administration imposing Section 144 for two months.

Additionally, the Islamabad police have sought the services of 9,000 personnel of Rangers and FC with full anti-riot kits since November 22.

Deployment of 5,000 additional personnel of the Pakistan Rangers and 4,000 of the FC has been sought by the Islamabad Police IG through a letter.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that if the authorities accepted the former ruling party’s demands then they would also have to give concessions to "terrorists".

He noted that the participants of the apex committee expressed determination to not allow "lawlessness", what he believed occurred in 2014 such as attack on Parliament House, PTV building and police stations — referring to the 126-day long sit-in staged by the PTI in Islamabad against alleged rigging in 2013 elections.

"The committee gave very clear message that no one will be allowed to play with country’s economic growth and stability as such terrorist take advantage of shortcomings and leniency in governance to create anarchy in the country," he added.

Speaking on the same show, PTI leader Asad Qaiser reiterated the party’s demands including the release of party founder and return of “stolen mandate”.

“The country is heading towards anarchy and the institutions are paralysing,” the former National Assembly speaker said. The senior party leader said the PTI was ready for its November 24 Islamabad protest “whether government holds talks with PTI or not”.

Qaiser also lashed out at the incumbent rulers, saying that they came to power via “rigged elections”. “Do they [rulers] realise that people rejected them but they are still holding top positions.”

He said the country can only move forward when rule of law and Constitution was established in the country.

Earlier in the day, Imran’s lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry and sister Aleema Khan said that the former premier has given a go-ahead to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to hold talks but only with the "powerful quarters".

Responding to the PTI founder's statement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif — while speaking on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk' today — said that if PTI founder wants to negotiate then "the bridge of May 9" must be crossed as he referred to the violent protests triggered after the arrest of former premier.

By crossing the bridge, the defence minister said he was asking the former ruling party to apologise over the violent protests.

He questioned how the people, who according to him can be seen in the videos released by the government earlier this week, can deny their involvement in May 9 events. "Imran demanded video evidence [for apology], which has been released."

Another ruling party leader, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui, termed the PTI demands "absurd" as he rejected the impression of government holding talks with the Imran Khan-founded party.

"PTI’s all-four demands are non-starters, no concessions can be given," he said, adding that the former ruling party leaders after getting stuck into blind alley were seeking other options.

He further said that it would be great if PTI "takes back" its Nov 24 call, vowing that the government would fulfill its duty to protect the lives and property of the people as per the Constitution and law.