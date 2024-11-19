Afghan refugees on govt’s radar ahead of PTI's 'do-or-die' protest

A Nadra worker, along with police officers, speaks to a resident while checking identity cards, during a door to door search and verification drive for undocumented Afghan nationals, in an Afghan Camp on the outskirts of Karachi, November 21, 2023. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: With strict measures on the cards, the Ministry of Interior has begun geofencing Afghan refugee camps in Islamabad and other cities ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) "do-or-die" protest slated for November 24 in the federal capital.

Informed sources told Geo News that the ministry was mulling to cancel passports and identity cards and blocking the SIM cards of miscreants involved in the protest.

Sources also claimed that a proposal suggesting cancelling academic certificates and admission of students, who are involved in perpetuating violence during protests, also came under consideration.

Meanwhile, the interior ministry has begun surveillance of suspicious locations to address potential terrorist threats, instructing the security agencies to fully prepare ahead of the PTI’s demonstration.

The ministry has also decided to take stringent action against those involved in "wrongdoings".

The authorities have also chalked out strict measures for the security of all public buildings in the federal capital, besides deploying a large number of security personnel in twin cities — Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

PTI founder Imran Khan last week gave a "final call" for a nationwide protest against the alleged rigging in the February 8 elections, arrests of party workers, and the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, calling on his supporters to march to the federal capital on November 24.

The Islamabad administration has already imposed Section 144 for two months. In addition to this, the Islamabad police have sought the services of 9,000 personnel of Rangers and FC with full anti-riot kits since November 22.

Deployment of 5,000 additional personnel of the Pakistan Rangers and 4,000 of the FC has been sought by the Islamabad Police IG through a letter.

The former ruling party, for months, has been engaged in a political tug-of-war with the ruling coalition — which it alleges came into power fraudulently — and has held protests in the federal capital on multiple occasions.

In September, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan along with several party lawmakers were arrested over the alleged violation of the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024 in light of a party's public rally in the federal capital.

The workers of the Imran-founded party once again marched to Islamabad in October which even saw Islamabad police raiding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House — a situation further compounded after KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur went "incommunicado".

PTI strategy

On the other hand, the PTI has finalised its strategy to march on Islamabad. Party sources claim that around 10,000 workers have already reached Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and nearby areas.

The party leadership had instructed all office-bearers, MPAs, and MNAs to mobilise active workers from their constituencies and ensure their arrival in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and surrounding cities before November 24.

According to sources, all workers have been directed to stay at undisclosed locations.

Reliable sources informed The News that selected workers from the Hazara Division will reach Islamabad via Haripur and Murree routes, while specific workers from the southern districts will use Fateh Jang and alternative routes to enter the capital.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif told The News that complete arrangements have been made to remove all obstacles.

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif. — Screengrab via X/ @BaristerDrSaif/File

He stated that similar hurdles were erected in the past, but PTI workers and the public overcame them and reached Islamabad.

He expressed confidence that on November 24, a massive crowd would once again converge on Islamabad and warned the "illegitimate government" against erecting barriers, as containers would prove to be nothing more than sand walls before the public’s passion.