PM Shehbaz urges prioritising peace over sit-ins amid PTI 'final protest' call

Regretting the politics of agitation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for prioritising peace and progress of the country.

His remarks came as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) geared up for much-hyped “do-or-die” power show in Islamabad slated to be held on November 24.

Addressing the National Action Plan's apex committee meeting, PM Shehbaz said that they should think rationally if the sit-in was in the country’s interest.

“We have to decide whether [one should be] staging sit-ins or long marches or work for the [country’s] progress."

He said that the country’s economy was gradually heading towards stability due to the collective efforts of the federation, provinces, institutions and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General General Asim Munir.

“Political and economic stability are interlinked,” he added.

Urging the participants to play their role for the improvement of the economy, the prime minister said: “Economic and political stability vital for the country’s progress and prosperity.”

He thanked the all the provinces for their support to the Centre for securing the $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

Addressing the key meeting, the premier reaffirmed government's firm resolve to wipe out the menace of terrorism.

“We have no other choice, but to crush the terrorist elements for peace and progress of the country.”

Describing terrorism as the biggest challenge, he voiced concerns over the uptick in terror attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He recalled: “The menace was eradicated back in 2018 due to the sacrifices of our people and security personnel through a consensus plan formulated under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.”

Expressing satisfaction over the improved economic indicators, he said the country's stock exchange had touched the historic peak level, while inflation has come down to a single digit and the key policy rate reduced from 22% to 15%. The premier said record increase has been witnessed in IT exports while there is also significant surge in remittances.

Efforts were underway to enhance tax base, he said and emphasised that they have to address the issue of leakages and massive evasion to free the country from debt.

The PM stressed the need for collective efforts to take the country forward on the path of development.

Today's meeting chaired by PM Shehbaz was attended by civilian and military leadership including all provincial chief ministers, the army chief, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau chiefs, key federal ministers, and others to discuss the security situation in light of surge in terror attacks in the country.

Earlier, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that Gandapur would table the PTI’ demands in the apex committee meeting.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Monday, Barrister Saif confirmed that CM Gandapur will take up PTI's demands including the "do-or-die" protest, in the high-level meeting.

Gandapur had told The News that the PTI founder and the party were bound to be discussed in the apex committee meeting revolving around the law and order situation and the National Action Plan.

The chief minister, while referring to the ongoing tensions between the PTI and the establishment, underscored that the situation was neither in the interest of the party, the country or the institution.



