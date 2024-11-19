Karachi admin imposes Section 144 for 7 days as IDEAS-24 opens today

The image shows a view of a wall decorated with the name of the IDEAS-2024 at the Expo Centre in Karachi. — X@TeamPakFouj313

Karachi's city administration announced a seven-day ban on protests and rallies in the mega city ahead of the 12th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS-24) getting underway at the Expo Centre today.

The exhibition will last until November 22, 2024.

The notification, issued late Monday by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi under Section 144 over a request from the Additional Inspector General of Police, Karachi Range, prohibits all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests and similar activities.

A notification issued in this regard states that public gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed during the given period. Similar restrictions have also been imposed in Islamabad in a notification issued by the additional deputy commissioner.

The defence exhibition will open today after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates it. The exhibition will be organised by the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Defence Production, aiming to promote Pakistan's defence industry internationally.

The event as per its traditions will showcase splendid activities encompassing world’s advanced defence technology demonstrations, international seminar, IDEAS Tri-Services Karachi Show, networking, and business expansions through B2B and B2G engagements.

The IDEAS-24 will bring together defence industries from across the globe to showcase their latest technological innovations.

The Defence Industry of Pakistan (public as well as private) will also showcase its defence-related products of international standards.

One of the new additions to the IDEAS-2024 will be the Startups Pavilion which is being established under the auspices of the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), the Pakistan Navy Maritime Science and Technology Park (PNMSTP) and the National Aerospace and Technology Park (NASTP) in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the defence sector, with a view to giving international exposure to young entrepreneurs, who are expected to display highly innovative projects and technologies.

Senior civil and military delegations and trade visitors in large numbers will also be witnessing the IDEAS-24, according to the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO).

The previous edition of the defence exhibition was attended by 350 delegates from 57 countries, as well as high-level delegations headed by defence ministers, defence secretaries and heads of the armed forces.