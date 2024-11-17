Prince Harry shows protective side towards Meghan over 'unnecessary' scrutiny

The protective gesture from Harry showcases his desire to shield Meghan from unnecessary scrutiny

Meghan Markle, accustomed to public attention as an actress and lifestyle influencer, was no stranger to the spotlight when she began her relationship with Prince Harry.

However, before she embarked on a humanitarian trip to India, Harry offered a protective piece of advice. In his memoir Spare, Harry shared that he cautioned Meghan not to take a photo in front of the Taj Mahal, a landmark famously associated with his late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry explained that the image of Diana sitting alone at the Taj Mahal in 1992 had become iconic, symbolising her troubled marriage with Prince Charles.

He did not want people to think Meghan was trying to replicate that image. Meghan, however, had never heard of the photo and found Harry's concern baffling, a reaction he appreciated, as he found it endearing.

The Taj Mahal bench where Diana posed has since become a major tourist attraction. Years later, in 2016, Prince William and Kate also visited the landmark and posed for a brief photo, although they clarified that it was not an attempt to emulate Diana.

According to sources, William does not hold particularly strong memories of that moment with his mother, emphasising that he has more significant memories of her.

