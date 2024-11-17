Robbie Williams makes heartbreaking confession about 'Take That' band

Robbie Williams opens up about Take That band dynamics

Robbie Williams is making a heartbreaking confession 28 years after Take That band split.

The 50-year-old, who rose to fame after signing up as a member of the pop group Take That from 1990 to 1995, recently appeared on BBC’s Boybands Forever programme.

While speaking of the success of renown bands like Take That, East 17, and 5ive, the English singer-songwriter opened up about the dark side of fame as he reflected on his time in the band.

On Saturday, November 16, Williams reflected on picking up dance steps, sharing that the band manager Nigel Martin-Smith didn’t favour the singer in anyway.

The Back For Good hitmaker told the outlet, “I was told it wouldn’t be difficult to kick me out of the band and get someone else with dark hair and call him Robbie.

“It made me feel my place in the band was never safe or guaranteed.

“I felt not loved, not even liked and I was 16.”

For the unversed, the singer launched a solo career in 1996 with his debut studio album Life thru a Lens, including his best-selling single Angels.