Zoe Kravitz makes bold move after Channing Tatum split

Zoe Kravitz parties into the night following recent breakup with Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz is embracing her single life, partying until the early hours following her recent breakup with Channing Tatum.

On Saturday, November 16, Page Six reported that the Batman star was spotted letting loose at a house party hosted by TV personality Vas Morgan on Friday night.

Kravitz, 35, was seen leaving the party around 2 a.m., riding in the backseat of a car alongside actress Dianna Agron.

Seemingly, in an attempt to maintain a low profile, the actress covered up in a black coat as photographers captured her early morning exit with friends in tow.

Her night out in West Hollywood came hot on the heels after her Halloween festivities, where she was seen celebrating at a Princess Diana-themed event at the exclusive Chez Margaux club in New York City with several close friends.

For the unversed, in October, multiple sources confirmed to People that the Big Little Lies actress and Tatum, 44, had ended their engagement after three years together.

The couple, who began dating in 2021 after meeting on the set of Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, got engaged in 2023. However, they quietly ended their relationship in October without revealing details about the split.