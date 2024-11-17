SZA talks about her biggest regrets in life

SZA has had her “stupid” moment that made her regret so much.

The Snooze singer, 35, disclosed why she went for a Brazilian Butt Lift, a procedure to enhance the butt size.

“I’m so mad I did that s–t,” the singer told British Vogue in an interview published on November 14.

“I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.”

The songstress, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, revealed that she tried harder to get the fat out of her body by going gym and intense workout but she failed miserably. As a result, she opted plastic surgery.

SZA has now taken a “what’s done is done” approach after having her BBL procedure.

“But who gives a f–k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the s–t. It doesn’t matter. I’ll do a whole bunch more s–t just like it if I want to before I’m f–king dead because this body is temporary,” she told the publication.

“It just wasn’t super necessary – I have other s–t that I need to work on about myself … I need to get my f–king mental health together … Not to say you can’t do those things simultaneously, just, for me, I realize wherever you go, there you’ll be,” SZA continued.

Nevertheless, the Good Days crooner is satisfied with the results.

“But I love my butt. Don’t get me wrong. My booty look nice. And I’m grateful that it looks pretty much … I don’t know, sometimes natural, but I don’t even care. It’s something that I wanted. I’m enjoying it. I love shaking it,” she quoted.