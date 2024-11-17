Meghan Markle makes heartfelt gesture for Archie, Lilibet at solo outing

Meghan Markle paid a heartfelt tribute to her and Prince Harry's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during her recent solo appearance.

On November 15, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out to support her friend and hair colourist Kadi Lee and her business partner Myka Harris's new haircare line, Highbrow Hippie, in California.

Dressed in stunning black attire, Meghan was photographed in high spirits at the launch party.

One detail that caught the fans' attention was the Duchess' beautiful gold necklace, valued at £1,730, which featured the names of Archie and Lilibet.

Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to keep their children away from the limelight.

However, the Montecito couple often gave rare updates about their little bundles of joy.

Recently, concerns have been raised about the former working royals' future in the US after Donald Trump's victory.

Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, " My guess, though, is that they will let the dust settle and see how things pan out – they seem very happy in their Californian lifestyle and I’m sure they don’t want to unsettle their children unnecessarily."