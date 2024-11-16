Liam Payne death investigation gets NEW surprising update

Police investigates three suspects allegedly involved in Liam Payne's death

Amid Liam Payne’s death investigation, one of the suspects have claimed that he is ready to cooperate with the police and will contribute as much as he can.

Police took in three suspects; one is accused of ‘abandonment of a person followed by death’, whereas the other two are suspected of supplying drugs to Liam. Now, one of them named, Braian Nahuel Paiz has spoken out.

In conversation with US Weekly, Paiz said that he wants to contribute everything in the investigation including his phone. Moreover, he is ready to share what he saw and ‘experienced firsthand’ with the late singer.

He told the publication: "We met up with Liam, [it was] chill. We met, we listened to some music. He asked me what kind of music I liked, hip hop or dance. I told him dance."

When asked if he supplied drugs to the Teardrops singer, Braian replied: “No, we just saw each other. The person who was there before [me], I suppose, left him the box of soap and everything [that smuggled the drugs up to his room]."

The suspect then revealed that Payne asked him to leave when someone else arrived at the Casa Palmer Hotel.

Braian said that when he heard about the Former One Direction band members death, he got sad.

"It was really bad. I got really sad, really bad at work. … It took everything from me”, he informed the American magazine.

Liam Payne died after meeting a horrendous accident in Argentina on October 16.