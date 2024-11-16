Sarah Ferguson looks beautiful!

Prince Andrew has reportedly secured funding to remain at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson was looking like a diva as she attended the British Forces Foundation's 25th Anniversary Ball at Raffles London on Thursday night.



Fergie stepped out just weeks after reports suggested she would likely continue living with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, reported GB News.

The Duchess of York, known for her enduring cohabitation with the Duke of York despite their 1996 divorce, appeared radiant during the glitzy event.



The 65-year-old donned a stunning Safiyaa gown paired with gold drop earrings and a simple beaded headband accentuating her auburn hair. She posed alongside Zenouska Mowatt, granddaughter of Princess Alexandra of Kent.

This outing follows news that Prince Andrew, 64, has secured funding to remain at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived with Sarah since 2004.

Earlier this year, Andrew faced the possibility of eviction from the property after King Charles announced plans to end his £1 million annual allowance. However, it has since been confirmed that the Duke can independently fund his living expenses and meet the financial obligations of his 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, confirmed that Andrew's funding sources are legitimate. A source told The Times, “If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue. But the King’s patience has run out when it comes to funding his brother’s lifestyle in a way that does not fit his status.”

Under the terms of his lease, Andrew is required to “repair, renew, uphold, clean, and keep in repair and, where necessary, rebuild” the property.

Despite no longer being a working royal, the Duke of York has reportedly assured the Palace he can maintain the residence without financial support from the monarchy.