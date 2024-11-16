Liam Payne's death pushes Simon Cowell halt search for new 'boybands'

Liam Payne had a history of battling with mental illness and drugs

Simon Cowell, who was one of the brains behind the formation of popular band One Direction in 2010, has ditched the plan to find the next big boy-band following Liam Payne’s sudden demise.

The X-Factor judge even halted upcoming Netflix show The Next Big Boyband mid production, after hearing about the Teardrops singer’s passing.

According to a source, "The amount of railings they put up suggested they were expecting hundreds or thousands of people to arrive and pack out the queues but they had a fraction of those kinds of numbers.”

“Simon says the boyband is no more. It's had its day and Liam's death has hastened that.”

Source further added: "Many of the singers turning up are cast-offs from bands that didn’t make it in previous talent shows.

Cowell believes the boy-band era is over now. Radar Online revealed: “Simon has now to come to terms with the fact that maybe the era of the chart-topping boy-band is over. It is devastating for him but he is a realist.”

Payne’s death has sharply brought into focus the price of fame and the bitter reality of showbiz.

The former One Direction band member had a history of battling with mental illness and drugs. Allegedly, the harsh environment of showbiz led him to this state.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16. His funeral is yet to take place in hometown, Wolverhampton.