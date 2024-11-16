Gabrielle Union reaches her ‘enough’ moment with THIS social media platform

Gabrielle Union’s optimum point has reached and she decided to step away from X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Hollywood figure shared on Friday by noting, “There are pivotal moments in life when we must declare that enough is enough and for me, today is that day. Platforms like X were founded on authentic connections, true engagement and creative expression, all anchored in respect for user privacy and trust.

“Yet, with the recent and upcoming changes to the terms of service — and the return of volatile figures — I find myself at a crossroads, facing a direction I can no longer fully support. I am committed to engaging in spaces that truly value inclusivity, respect and integrity in the digital world. Sometimes, that means recognizing the last straw and knowing when to step away.”

She showed gratitude for those whom she “connected with” on the social media platform.

“Thank you for the laughs, the insights and the endless support. I am not disappearing completely!”

Moreover, Union informed that she’ll still be active on her Instagram, Threads, TikTok, BlueSky, Spill and Facebook accounts where, she wrote, they “can continue building meaningful connections and positive vibes. Thank you all for being such an incredible part of this journey! Let’s keep spreading love and light to one another in the ways that truly matter.”

Union is not the only star who decided to leave X. Earlier this week, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Don Lemon disclosed that they have also deactivated their accounts.

A publication, The Guardain has also announced their departure from the social media platform as they “think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere.”