Britney Spears' son Jayden takes steps to reconcile with famous mom

Britney Spears shares two sons with one of her former husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears is over the moon after hearing from her estranged son, Jayden.

Page Six reported on Friday, November 15, that a source revealed the Gimme More songstress’ youngest son reached out to mend his strained relationship with his famous mother.

"Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home," the insider revealed, adding that the Princess of Pop was "very happy to hear from him and see him" as he took the initiative to start a conversation after years of estrangement.

For the unversed, Kevin Federline, the boys' father, has had full custody of them since 2008, a year after he and Spears split.

It is pertinent to note that the 18-year-old and his older brother, Sean Preston, relocated to Hawaii last year after their stepmother, Victoria Prince, took a job at the University of Hawaii.

Furthermore, Jayden reaching out to his mother is not surprising for Federline. His attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, recently told the news outlet that the former DJ was "aware" of Jayden’s plans to reconnect with his mom.

"He’s very close with all of his kids," Kaplan said. "If the boys feel comfortable improving their relationship with their mom, Kevin’s all for that."

"Both these boys are adults. Kevin is supportive of them making their own decisions and doing what they feel is best for them," the attorney weighed in.

While Jayden is spending time with the Toxic singer, it’s unclear whether Preston, 19, has plans to reunite with his mom anytime soon.