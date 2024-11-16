Prince William celebrates special day with family, embracing 'older brother' figure

Prince William marks key role as the Royal Family's pillar.

Prince William’s “older brother figure” in the Royal Family, Peter Phillips, has celebrated his 47th birthday today.

Known for his close bond with the Prince of Wales, Peter has been a source of support for William during what has been described as "the hardest year of his life."

The Prince of Wales leaned on his cousin after both King Charles and Princess Kate were diagnosed with cancer.

Peter, who has no royal titles, is expected to mark the occasion with his new girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

Described by a royal source as an "older brother" to William, Peter, the son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, has often provided a steady presence for his cousin during difficult times.

A royal source told The Telegraph that Peter Phillips has always been like an "older brother" to Prince William, a role he has taken on even more since Prince Harry’s move to America.

Growing up together, Peter and William, spent much of their childhood at Queen Elizabeth's royal residences, forming a strong bond.

In recent years, the two cousins have frequently attended events together, including Trooping the Colour and the Royal Family’s annual Christmas Day walk to St. Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

In a recent interview with Sky News Australia, he spoke fondly of William and Kate, particularly praising the Princess of Wales and reflecting on her character.