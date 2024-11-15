Kensington Palace makes delightful announcement as Prince Harry decides to return

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has released a new video with an important message amid Prince William's trip to Northern Ireland without his wife Princess Kate.

The new video comes amid reports about Prince Harry's decision to make amends with his royal relatives after receiving an olive branch from his dad King Charles and brother Prince William on his big day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and United for Wildlife charity have shared a meaningful video with a delightful announcement about financial package for rangers across Africa.

The video, which features William delivering a keynote speech, was captioned: "Launched together with @tusk_org and Game Ranger Association of Africa the first of its kind, five-year financial package will provide rangers across Africa with affordable insurance and medical evacuation cover together with opportunities for leadership training and development."

Earlier on the day, the Palace issued another statement with Prince William's images and videos from his surprise trip to Northern Ireland, where he celebrated the the creativity skills of the people during his temporary separation from Kate Middleton, who did not accompany her husband due to her health concerns.