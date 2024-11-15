Margot Robbie's heart melts as she meets her baby for the 'first time'

Margot Robbie sobs in happiness at 'first day' of welcoming baby

Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, have finally met their perfect little addition.

The Barbie star, 34, and her movie producer hubby, also 34, were spotted taking their newborn son for a stroll in Los Angeles on November 6.

A source close to the couple shared, "Margot's first days as a mom were more emotional than she ever imagined." The new parents couldn't get enough of their little one.

"She and Tom couldn't stop holding their little boy, kissing his tiny face, fingers, and toes. He's just perfect."

Rumours of the baby's arrival began circulating when Tom was seen picking up diapers, cigars, and a bottle of wine near their Venice Beach home on October 30.

"Tom's excited about being a hands-on dad," says the source. "He's read the parenting books, baby-proofed the house, and become a total pro at diaper duty, which Margot really appreciates."

The couple's friends and family, including Barbie director Greta Gerwig and costar Ryan Gosling, have sent warm congratulations.

"It's a happy time for the new family of three," added the source. "Margot and Tom are soaking up every single precious moment."

The Suicide Squad alum first revealed her baby bump in July while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

At the time, a source shared, "Having kids is something Margot and Tom have talked about and wanted... But they waited eight years to start a family because she had a lot of things she wanted to accomplish first."

Before the baby's arrival, Margot and Tom celebrated with a babymoon alongside friends Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid, and Benedict Cumberbatch on a yacht off Palmarola's coast in late August.

"Margot is so excited to become a mother," an insider revealed. "She and Tom always knew they wanted to have a family, and the baby is all they can talk about."

The couple's love story began on the set of Suite Française in 2013. They tied the knot three years later in a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay.