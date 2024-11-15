Shawn Mendes weighs in on his current equation with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes reflects on his current relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has recently shared insight into his current relationship with Camila Cabello.

“I think we haven't been the closest over the last couple of years,” said the Mercy hit-maker while speaking on Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe on November 14.

However, Shawn told the host, “I think we really know each other.”

The Senorita singer further said, “We spent a lot of time together, we really know each other's hearts.”

“Even when all the sound and all the noise is happening, we can kind of see through each other's bullshit pretty easily,” stated the 26-year-old.

Shawn remarked, “And it's just nice to have that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Stitches crooner spoke highly of Camila and revealed her presence had a positive impact in his life as she helped him get disciplined.

“That's where I'm out of balance,” he confessed.

Shawn mentioned, “She would get very angry with me for not having a cheeseburger.”

“And it was great. It was huge. I needed that at the time in my life,” he added.

Earlier in September, Shawn addressed his 2023 breakup with Camila during an appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast.

“Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it,” explained the musician.

The Imagination singer disclosed, “We deeply respect each other.”

“I'm just lucky she's an amazing human being and she's incredibly understanding and thoughtful and caring,” remarked Shawn.