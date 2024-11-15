Chrissy Teigen faces backlash over cooking video with daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a heartwarming video of her 8-year-old daughter Luna helping her prepare a traditional Thai dish, jok moo.



However, the clip sparked concerns among some viewers who deemed it unsanitary and unsafe.

In the video, Luna perched on the countertop, barefoot and dressed in a pink sweat suit, as she assisted her mom in adding chunks of meat to a large pot of porridge.

While many fans found the moment adorable, others were quick to point out potential hazards.

"Is it me? But why are dirty feet on the counter? I love you guys, but that doesn’t seem sanitary," one user commented.

Another concerned fan added, "Feet should not be on counters or near a fire. Accidents happen. Why take a chance?"

A third fan feared Luna might fall due to her precarious position, urging, "Please don’t fall backwards Luna."

On the other hand, numerous fans saw only the joy and sweetness in the moment.

"So sweet seeing your little ones helping out in the kitchen! They’re learning from the best," one user wrote.

Another fan chimed in, "I love watching Luna help!" Some even admired Luna's squatting stance, calling it a "power stance."

Chrissy, who shares Luna and her siblings Miles, Esti, and Wren with husband John Legend, hasn't publicly addressed the criticism. However, she has previously stood up to critics, as seen in June when fans questioned a video of her bathing with John's skincare product.

In the past, the passionate cook, admitted that frequent mom-shaming does affect her. "It definitely gets to me," she confessed in a 2018 Today interview.

"Certain days it gets to me more than other days." She added that she's developed a thicker skin over time, saying, "I have definitely gotten used to seeing every possible type of comment."

She emphasised the challenges of sharing her life as a mom online. "It’s weird because you have to think of everything... If I want to share a picture or take a video of Luna singing in her car seat, I have to make sure every little piece of the car seat is in the right place or else everyone will get mad at me for having it the wrong way."