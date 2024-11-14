King Charles experiences unexpected incident in Green Park

Royal horse creates show in Green Park on King Charles big day

King Charles, who's celebrating his 76th birthday today (November 14), experienced an unexpected incident at Green Park on his big day

The incident had occurred minutes before the 41-Gun Salute honoured the monarch on his big day.

The horse, participating in the special birthday celebrations for the monarch, threw its King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery rider before darting around the park.

Around 70 horses took part in celebration, while one of them bolted away from the procession and caused a brief chaos for the Royal Horse Artillery.

The horse ran loose around large crowds of royal supporters gathered in the park in Central London.

The viral footage of the incident shows the horse powering through Green Park, as crowds fearfully cower out of the horses path.

The horse was brought to safety "in around 30 seconds" and remained unhurt.

Earlier this year, three horses were injured as they ran loose through London in April, ahead of the King's Birthday Parade.