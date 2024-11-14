Quincy Jones' cause of death revealed after music legend passed away at 91

Quincy Jones’ cause of death has been revealed after his tragic passing at age 91.
According to his death certificate retrieved by TMZ, the music legend passed away due to pancreatic cancer.
Jones passed peacefully on November 3 at his Los Angeles home, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that shaped generations of music.
In a heartfelt statement, Jones’ family reflected on his impact: “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing...he is truly one of a kind and we will miss him dearly.”
They celebrated his legacy, noting how his music and spirit will continue to resonate with the world. “Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones’ heart will beat for eternity.”
The family held a private funeral in Los Angeles, with plans underway for a larger public memorial.
Among his loved ones are his seven children, including actress Rashida Jones, who shared a moving tribute on Instagram, honoring her father as “a giant. An icon. A culture shifter. A genius.” She expressed deep gratitude for their bond, writing, “Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever.”
