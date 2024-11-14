'The Terminator' actor expresses concern over young generations 'laziness'

Arnold Schwarzenegger asks everyone to teach their kids to be rough and tough

Predator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has claimed that the current generation is not used to making efforts and struggle.

According to Arnold, you can only strengthen your character by continuously working hard and not accepting failure.

“You can only strengthen your character and become a really strong person inside if you have resistance, if you fail, if you get up again and if you work hard”, he suggested while appearing The Howard Stern Show in 2023.

The 77-year-old actor believes, if one tried to treat themselves like a baby, then they are never going to reach anywhere.

He went on to say: “Is it people that slept in? Is it people that were wimping out? This, ‘Oh, I want to feel good. Oh, I want to be comfortable.’ No.

The former politician asked everyone to teach kids to be rough and tough otherwise, he fears that we could be raising a generation of wimps.

“Let’s go and teach kids to be tough… go out and do sports… to struggle… and go through this kind of painful moments sometimes”, Arnold, 77, concluded.

The Austrian American actor, also known as a professional bodybuilder, turned to a politician. He served as the 38th Governor of California from 2003-2011.