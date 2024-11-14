William, King Charles resisting reconciliation with Harry, expert claims

arry has openly shared his grievances with the royal family in his memoir Spare

Tensions between Prince Harry and senior royals appear unchanged, despite an emotionally charged year for the Royal Family, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.



While the Duke of Sussex has shown openness to mending family ties, insiders claim it is King Charles and Prince William who are standing firm, uninterested in reconciliation. Bond suggests that Harry is now ready to “let bygones be bygones” but faces a “resistant” stance from his father and brother.

"Early on it was Harry who was demanding an apology. There was going to be no meeting of minds or meeting in reality until there was an apology for the affronts he thought had been made to his wife. But now I think the tables have turned somewhat.

"Messages coming from Harry's side are that he's ready at least to forgive and that he loves his family. He's said that quite publicly. He wants to see more of them. But it is Charles and William who seem to be resisting reconciliation at this point, so I think it was first one, then the other," Bond stated.

While Harry has openly shared his grievances with the royal family, tracing them back as far as his childhood in his memoir, Spare, he took action earlier in the year to reconnect.

Upon learning of King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, Harry immediately traveled back to the UK, though their meeting was brief, reportedly lasting just 45 minutes. King Charles soon left for Sandringham to rest.

In May, Harry returned to the UK for an Invictus Games service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where he was warmly supported by the Spencer family. However, he had no contact with either King Charles or Prince William during his stay.

Similarly, at the WellChild Awards in September, he did not meet with his father or brother. The last time both brothers were seen at the same event was at a memorial service in August for their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, though reports indicate they did not speak.

Despite these missed connections, Bond notes that the Duke of Sussex remains eager for a resolution. For now, however, the King's and William's firm positions appear to prevent any immediate mending of the family divide.



