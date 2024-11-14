Elton John offers insight into his strict diet after health scare

Elton John has recently shared details about strict diet after health scare.
“I can have an apple, I can eat a bit of melon,” said the 77-year-old while speaking on November 11 episode of Ruthie’s Table 4 podcast.
Elton, who was diagnosed with Type II diabetes in the early 2000, revealed he could not eat his favourite foods due to stringent diet.
“As long as you're sensible about it, it doesn't shoot your blood sugar up. But what I crave is chocolate and ice cream, I can't have any ice cream,” shared the Rocket Man singer.
Elton further said, “I like all sorts of things that aren't good for me.”
“Fried chicken, donuts. If I had a death row meal, it wouldn't contain anything except sweets, because I can't eat them now,” explained the musician.
Elton mentioned, “So, I'd have ice cream, donuts, apple pie, rhubarb crumble, blah blah blah."
Interestingly, the musician also opened up about combining his diet with his work schedule to keep a fixed routine while on tour.
“I would get to the venue at three o'clock,” continued the singer.
Elton told the host, “I've got to sleep till 5:30. And then I have my dinner. I would eat at probably 5:30.”
Reflecting on his pre-meal, Elton disclosed, “It would be probably a little steak and some vegetables.”
He explained, “Just some protein and some vegetables because you can't go on stage when [you feel like] you'll fall out. It’s very unpleasant.”
“That would be it. It was a ritual,” added the singer.
