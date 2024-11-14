Megan Fox, MGK’s relationship enter a ‘new life chapter’ after pregnancy

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'proactive in therapy' after pregnancy news: Source

Megan Fox has recently confessed she and Machine Gun Kelly have been proactive in therapy after her pregnancy news.

A source spilled to US WEEKLY, “Megan believes their unborn child has put her and Machine on a much better path in their relationship.

“They've always been rocky and had their ups and downs, but they have been proactive in therapy and very spiritual and honest with one another,” shared an insider.

The source further said that Machine “has made some huge life changes to be the best partner and parent that he can be”.

Another source close to the couple said, “They are both thrilled and excited to be parents together.”

The source told the outlet, “The pregnancy is bringing them closer.”

A third source revealed to US that the parents-to-be “are so happy and excited to add a member to their blended family”.

“They feel this is a new chapter for their relationship and a second chance,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “They have gone through a lot together but feel a positive renewed energy and are in a good place right now.”

A year ago, Megan shared news about her pregnancy loss during a Good Morning America interview.

At the time, the Transformers actress mentioned, “I had never been through anything like that before in my life.”

I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately and together and apart… trying to navigate, 'What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?” she said.