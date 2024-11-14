Palace issues new orders to Prince William, Kate amid new setback

Prince William and Kate Middleton are placed under a heavy responsibility as a new controversy has sent the Palace in panic mode.

After a bombshell investigation recently exposed the secret millions that King Charles and his heir William have been earning from public sector entities, like NHS hospitals, prisons, and charities.

As a wave of public backlash began to emerge, Palace officials were thrown into panic mode as they scrambled for some damage control, according to insiders. In the midst of the new setback, the Prince and Princess of Wales were issued new orders for their positions.

Kate and William “are under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy,” a source told InTouch Weekly.

The insider noted that “panic” was sparked among palace aides after the news broke. Another setback came as Queen Camilla was run down with a “seasonal chest infection” causing her to miss out a week of royal engagement.

As the cancer-stricken monarch and his wife deal with health issues, Kate and William have to “step up” to the role.

The source also explained that Prince William and Kate are also prepared to take the throne “sooner than expected”.

“They really have no choice — as the next king and queen, it’s their unique burden to shoulder,” the source surmised.

In the documentary, The King, The Prince & Their Secret Millions, it was found that apart from the $170m sovereign grant, Charles and William are earning a massive “tax-free” profit from their private estates.



British politician Margaret Hodge had explained that “if a charity has royal patronage and therefore gains extra income, and that income is then used to pay rent back to the royals, it just doesn’t feel quite right.”

Meanwhile, William’s estate was accused of ignoring serious environmental issues, especially since the heir to the throne founded the Earthshot Prize Award to find real solutions to heal the planet.

None of the palace officials have made a commentary on the new investigation.