Royal family issues major statement in bid to modernise monarchy

The Danish royal family has made a big decision in bid to modernise the monarchy.

The Royal Court, led by King Frederik X, has finally released a statement as royal warrants are to be phased out.

They announced: “It is the Royal House’s opinion that a scheme that means that individual companies can claim special recognition from the Royal House for a number of years is no longer up to date."

King Frederik ascended to Denmark's throne in January, 2023 after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, then Europe’s longest-serving monarch, abdicated to her eldest son.

Margrethe became the first Danish monarch to voluntarily relinquish the throne in nearly 900 years. Frederik's mother left the nation in shock with her traditional New Year’s Eve speech, revealing her decision of abdication over health reasons.

Soon after King Frederik wore the crown, the Danish Royal Court stated that a decision would be made about royal warrants at a later date.

However, they added that current warrant holders would be able to complete their five years until January 14, 2025, a year after King Frederik’s accession.

Now, the Danish Royal Court is announcing that royal warrants will be phased out entirely. Any companies holding warrants will be able to do so until December 31, 2029, before they will be required to stop.

There are currently 104 companies with royal warrants—either "Royal Court Supplier" or "Supplier to the Royal Danish Court".

These warrants grant businesses the right to showcase that they provide supplies to members of the Royal Family. The labelling system dates back to the 1800s and grants companies the right to use the image of the Danish crown on their letterhead, packaging and labels.