Khawaja Asif jeered at, threatened with 'knife attack' in London

LONDON: A video surfaced on social media showed Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif being heckled and threatened with knife attack in London, prompting condemnation from PML-N quarters.

Sources close to the PML-N leader have confirmed the incident to Geo News, saying that the video showing the defence minister being threatened and mistreated "is real".

They confirmed that the incident occurred near Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. An unidentified individual, who recorded the video, hurled abuses and threatened the defence minister.

Meanwhile, the government has reportedly taken notice of the incident, instructing the Pakistan High Commission in London to contact British Transport police. "It's a serious incident and must be investigated."

Asif is currently in London on a private visit where he also met PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Addressing the party supporters in London along with the defence minister, Nawaz expressed regret over the incident, saying that such individuals have been “trained and groomed” for chasing the people.

Calling the party stalwart "fighter", the PML-N chief slammed the individual who hurled abuses at him saying, “this is their fate”.

He further said that Asif has always faced every difficulty with courage.

This is not the first time that the Pakistani officials or political leaders were harassed and heckled in the British capital.

Recently, former chief justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa’s vehicle was attacked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters at London's Middle Temple.

Former CJP Isa's car was stopped and banged upon by a group of PTI protesters last month when he arrived to attend a prestigious event organised by The Honourable Society of the Middle Temple for his elevation as Callee after he relinquished charge as the country's top judge.

Likewise in Aug 2023, Judge Humayun Dilawar — who sentenced PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana — was chased by PTI supporters as he undertook a judicial training course with other judges at the University of Hull.

In the similar incidents, PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Hina Pervaiz Butt were also harassed and heckled by people, associated with PTI, in London.