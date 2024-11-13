Ben Affleck opens up about insecurities amid messy divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage has come to an end, and the divorce process is proving to be a challenging and public ordeal.



Lopez filed for divorce in August, but the lack of a prenuptial agreement has complicated matters.

Nearly three months later, the Atlas star remains in their unsold $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, while Affleck has immersed himself in work to cope with the ongoing process.

The financial implications weigh heavily on Affleck, whose net worth ($150 million) is significantly lower than Lopez's ($400 million).

In an interview with Deadline, Affleck shared his concerns about the uncertainty of his career.

"This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don't know when this might go away... I'm one errant remark away from being canceled, or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again, and I've got a family and so forth."

As a co-parent to three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck's words reflect the fragile nature of stardom and the pressures of being in the public eye. His reluctance to engage with paparazzi, which contributed to his marriage woes with Lopez, is also evident.

"We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business," Affleck noted. "Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us."

Lopez, too, is navigating emotional turmoil, particularly with the upcoming release of Unstoppable, a sports biopic produced by Affleck and starring Lopez.