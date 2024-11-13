Tom Brady admits “screwing up” as a father, “a lot”

Tom Brady on fatherhoood

Tom Brady finds being a father the “hardest job,” one he admits he is not good at.

The former NFL star accepted the fact that he didn't always give his best being a father to son Jack, 17, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who he is coparenting with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen after their split.

“Being a parent is probably the hardest job all of us have,” Tom admitted amid a conversation on the Fortune Global Forum in New York City Nov. 12, as per E! News.

“And we screwed up a lot and I've screwed up a lot as a parent.”

The 47-year-old insisted that he isn’t trying to come across as “some expert in parenting,” but shared that, with his children, he strives to “be dependable and consistent for them.” This includes supporting whatever choices they make in life.

Tom explained that his approach to parenting is influenced by the way his own parents, Galynn and Thomas Brady, raised him, which he describes as a “blessing” he feels fortunate to have had growing up.

“When I was that long shot as a kid, who was the backup quarterback on a freshman team,” he recalled, “they never said, ‘Man, don't do that. It's gonna be too hard. Let's do something different. Let's think about another backup plan.’ They kinda said, ‘You know what? Go for it. Whatever you wanna be, go for it.’”

And he's given the same support to his son Jack, who Tom shared has already reached the height of 6-foot-5 and aspired to become a basketball player.

“Unfortunately he jumps as high as I do,” Tom remarked. “But I tell him, ‘Dude, you're gonna be a stud.’ I said, ‘Wait till you hit your growth spurt, you're gonna be jumping higher, you're gonna be dunkin’. And whether he does or not, who cares? But I want him to know that his dad's got his back.”