Lahore ranks as world's second most polluted city

Men ride mules along a street engulfed in smog in Lahore on November 12, 2024. — AFP

Lahore has dropped to the second place in global pollution rankings after New Delhi surpassed the Punjab capital, becoming the world’s most polluted city on Wednesday, as the province and surrounding areas remain under the grip of dense smog.

According to live data from Swiss-based air quality monitor, the air quality index (AQI) in Lahore and New Delhi stood at 393 and 721, respectively, as of 8am. The dangerously high AQI levels reflect hazardous air conditions, with both cities enduring a prolonged period of toxic smog.

The worsening air quality is affecting daily life in both cities, with residents facing serious health risks due to prolonged exposure to hazardous pollutants in the atmosphere.

Not only Lahore, but other districts including Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala have also witnessed intense air pollution, leading to the complete closure of schools and ban on all outdoor activities till November 17.

— IQ Air

The orders for school closure were later extended to five more districts of Punjab, including DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Rawalpindi Divisions, in a bid to lower children's exposure to pollution, especially during the morning commute when it is often at its highest.

According to the provincial Environmental Protection Agency, the decision was made due to an "unprecedented rise in patients with lung and respiratory diseases, allergies, eye and throat irritation, and pink eye" across the province.

Meanwhile, Multan — home to several million people some 350 kilometres away from Lahore — remains the city worst-hit by smog, where the AQI passed 2,000 last week, a staggering height never seen before by incredulous residents.

According to the AQI scale, an index value of 300 or higher results is "hazardous" to health and Pakistan has regularly tipped over 1,000 on the scale.

— IQ Air

A score of 0-50 is considered good.

The southern city's AQI was recorded at 396 this morning.

As the residents in Punjab continue to battle toxic smog, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Peshawar and surrounding districts have also been blanketed by the dark haze.

However, the smog levels witnessed a slight decline in the provincial capital as the city recorded an AQI of 187.

The air quality is reportedly being monitored at five points in Peshawar. However, any measures to curb air pollution are not being witnessed in the province.

The drastic deterioration of air quality in the smog-hit regions has caused an increase in health issues like eye and throat infections and respiratory diseases.

Authorities advise citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily and keep their doors and windows closed beside ensuring mask-wearing.

The persistent smog-crisis has also causing widespread traffic disruptions, as the inter-provincial motorways remain closed at various points to prevent accidents.

Bad air quality and consequent low visibility have also caused various road accidents, resulting in multiple casualties.

A man was killed and three others were injured in a bus and car collision in Kamalia, Punjab.

Cloud of poison

A mix of low-grade fuel emissions from factories and vehicles, exacerbated by agricultural stubble burning, blanket Punjab and surrounding regions each winter, trapped by cooler temperatures and slow-moving winds.

The WHO says that air pollution can trigger strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and other respiratory diseases.

It is particularly punishing for children and babies, and the elderly.

In order to bring down smog levels, the government in Punjab has restricted prohibited outdoor activities including sports events, exhibitions and festivals, and dining at restaurants in Lahore and eight other districts. However, "unavoidable religious rites" are exempt from this direction.

Outlets like pharmacies, oil depots, dairy shops and fruit and vegetable shops have similarly been exempted from the directions to close by 8pm.

UNICEF has called for greater efforts to reduce pollution and protect children's health in Punjab, saying that more than 11 million children under five years of age are in danger as they breathe the toxic air.

Last year, the Punjab government tested artificial rain to try to overcome the smog, and this year, trucks with water cannons sprayed the streets — with no results.

For days the concentration of polluting micro-particles PM2.5 in Punjab has been dozens of times higher than that deemed tolerable by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The provincial government has blamed its toxic air this year on pollution wafting in from India, where northern parts have also been battling hazardous air, and has said it will take the issue up with the neighbouring country through its foreign ministry.