How Margot Robbie used ‘Titanic’ to cry on ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

Margot Robbie on crying in 'Wolf of Wall Street'

Margot Robbie uses the ultimate emotional package-movie to cry in movies, and that’s what she did in Wolf of Wall Street.

In a yet-to-be-released episode of the Talking Pictures: A Movie Memories Podcast, which premiers on Nov. 26, the actress was recently questioned how she triggers those tears while acting in a movie, and she revealed the ultimate technique.

“I can even just hear the theme music of Titanic, and I’ll be bawling,” Robbie said in the podcast. “And so that’s what I do on set if I need to cry in a scene.”

But something dreamy happened when she tried the same on the set of Wolf of Wall Street.

“On Wolf of Wall Street, there was the big, crazy scene after I ask for a divorce and stuff. And Kate Winslet came to visit set, to visit Leo [DiCaprio] that day,” Robbie said.

“I was in the room next to them, listening to the Titanic soundtrack trying to stay in sad, teary mode. And then I saw Kate Winslet and Leo walk past. It was very surreal.”

DiCaprio and Winslet co-starred in James Cameron’s 1997 romantic hit, which won 11 Oscars at the time, including for best picture, best actress for Winslet and best original song for the theme My Heart Will Go On, which was sung by Celine Dion.