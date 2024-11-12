Do you know Princess Kate’s health secret?

Kate’s morning drink combines seven powerhouse ingredients

Kate Middleton is admired not only for her elegance but also for her dedication to health and wellness.

The Princess of Wales, is known for her active lifestyle, and reportedly begins each day with an energising green juice that’s packed with nutrients—quite different from the usual morning coffee or tea.

According to Hello! magazine, Kate’s morning drink combines seven powerhouse ingredients: kale, spinach, romaine lettuce, blueberries, spirulina powder, a small teaspoon of matcha powder, and coriander. This nutrient-dense blend has led some to call it “pondwater,” but the health benefits behind it are nothing to laugh at.



Nutritionist Helen Bell from Help & Advice weighed in on the advantages of Kate’s supercharged juice, as reported by the Daily Record. “The term ‘superfood’ is often used loosely, but it refers to foods that provide high levels of beneficial nutrients,” Bell said. “

In Kate’s smoothie, kale, spinach, and spirulina offer a variety of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, while blueberries are widely recognized for their strong antioxidant properties. Matcha, a concentrated form of green tea, is also a rich source of catechins, a type of antioxidant known to help protect cells.”

Bell also highlighted that including such superfoods regularly in one’s diet could positively impact cholesterol levels. Leafy greens like kale and spinach are particularly effective in helping lower “bad” LDL cholesterol, and blueberries may also contribute to better heart health and improved cholesterol levels.

“Although no single food can drastically change cholesterol on its own, a balanced diet that includes these ingredients can support heart health overall,” Bell said.