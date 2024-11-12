Timothée Chalamet spoke on early career struggles: lost two movie roles

Timothée Chalamet was told to gain weight to get more roles.

Timothée Chalamet doesn’t struggle to land big roles for movies anymore.

However, there was a time when the Wonka star was rejected from two movie roles at the initial stages of his career.

On Monday, November 11th, Chalamet appeared on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show and shared that when he auditioned for movies like The Maze Runner or Divergent, he was always told that he didn’t have the "right" body to be a part of them.

"I had an agent that called me and said, 'You got to put on weight,'" he revealed.

Instead of following through with the advice, the 28-year-old actor was drawn towards 'smaller films' that he resonated with and that were more of his style.

Among them were the notable movies, Lady Bird, Little Women, and Call Me By Your Name, which earned him the Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2018.

"This is where I found my rhythm, my confidence, my flow, whatever you want to call it," the actor explained.

The American and French actor has now moved on to bigger films and is currently working on Bob Dylan’s biopic, A Complete Unknown.